WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
The video can be seen below:
DeSantis COVID-19 update from State EOC
WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on coronavirus outbreak from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.