WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Tags: News, Local, Florida, Coronavirus
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.
The video can be seen below:

DeSantis COVID-19 update from State EOC

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

