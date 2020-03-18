Senate clears COVID-19 pandemic relief package for Trump to sign
South Floridians who are struggling financially over the public health restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic moved closer toward receiving federal aid.
The Senate cleared a new relief package with a 90-8 vote on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said he is ready to sign the new bill, which had bipartisan support.
The federal funding is meant to cover the cost of testing for COVID-19, extend paid sick and family leave and strengthen unemployment insurance.
