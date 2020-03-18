81ºF

Senate clears COVID-19 pandemic relief package for Trump to sign

President Donald Trump departs after a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Washington, with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
South Floridians who are struggling financially over the public health restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic moved closer toward receiving federal aid.

The Senate cleared a new relief package with a 90-8 vote on Wednesday. President Donald Trump said he is ready to sign the new bill, which had bipartisan support.

The federal funding is meant to cover the cost of testing for COVID-19, extend paid sick and family leave and strengthen unemployment insurance.

