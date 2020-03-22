Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site coming to Marlins Park in Miami

MIAMI – A new drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 is coming to Miami.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez said Sunday that he is working with Jackson Health Systems, the City of Miami, the University of Miami and the Miami Marlins to bring a free, drive-thru testing site to Marlins Park.

According to the mayor, there will be a hotline for people to call and make appointments at the site.

Additional details will be available on Monday, Gimenez said. He is currently finalizing details on when the site will be opened.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter have been key parts of bringing this idea to reality, Gimenez said.

Earlier Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County.

That brings the total to 177 in Miami-Dade.

As of the Sunday morning update, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida has risen to 830, with 768 being Florida residents.

Overall in the state, there have been 9.783 tests conducted, with 7,990 coming back negative.

As of Sunday morning’s update, there are 963 test results still pending.