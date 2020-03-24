Coronavirus pandemic affects 2nd assisted living facility in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The recent diagnosis of an assisted living facility worker in Hollywood threatened the safety of yet more seniors in Broward County.

The employee of Lincoln Manor at 2144 Lincoln St. tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness on Friday. On Monday, two residents were hospitalized with symptoms.

“I cannot comment but all residents are safe,” a nurse said.

There are about 50 residents at the facility, which is supposed to be on lockdown, yet there were people who were wearing face masks coming in and out of the property.

Minutes away from Lincoln Manor, a cluster of 13 COVID-19 cases plagued Atria Willow Wood, a much larger assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Richard Curren, 77, died at Atria Willow Wood in Fort Lauderdale after contracting COVID-19. (Curren family, WPLG)

Richard Curren was the first of three Atria Willow Wood residents to die. The 77-year-old retired magician and travel agent died March 16 at Holy Cross Hospital. A 93-year-old man, whose identity hasn’t been released, died March 20.

This weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced there was a third victim. He blamed their deaths on Atria Senior Living, the operator of the assisted living facility.

“The facility did not follow any of the regulations," DeSantis said. "The construction staff, the food service, the regular staff; they were coming in when they were sick and they were allowed to enter these facilities.”

The operator denies the accusation. Seven Atria Willow Wood residents remain hospitalized and two test results are pending as of Monday afternoon.

“So far, we have found no evidence that any employee or contractor was not screened in accordance with our protocols and no evidence that any employee or contractor was permitted to work at Willow Wood while sick," a representative of the ALF said, adding that residents have their temperatures recorded three times a day.