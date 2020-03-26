Coronavirus: Broward poll workers test positive for COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two poll workers have been positively diagnosed with coronavirus, according to a statement from The Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

One of the workers was only at Precinct V011 on Tuesday, March 17, Election Day, which is located at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Hollywood. The other worked at V020 at the David Park Community Center (also in Hollywood) as well as a Weston early voting location.

The supervisor said that county staff as well as other poll workers at the locations have been notified of the situation.

However, voters who were at the polls in person on March 17 at either of those locations or who voted early at the Weston early voting location may “wish to take appropriate steps and seek medical advice.”

The names of workers were not disclosed due to privacy concerns.

The Florida Department of Health has set up a special hotline, which is open 24 hours a day, for anyone needing information. The number to call is (866) 779-6121. You can also email them at COVID@flhealth.gov.

The Centers for Disease Control has more information to help in decision making about seeking care or getting tested. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html