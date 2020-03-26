South Florida doctor dies from new coronavirus, medical examiner confirms

MARGATE, Fla. – A medical examiner has confirmed that a South Florida doctor died Wednesday night from complications related to the new coronavirus, Local 10 News learned Thursday.

Dr. Alex Hsu, an internist, had been practicing medicine in Margate for more than 35 years.

According to sharecare.com, he graduated from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in 1982 and completed a residency at the University of Louisville.

Hsu’s sharecare profile states that he was affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

“Our community was very saddened by the news of Dr. Alex Hsu. He was very genuine. He never denied anyone without insurance,” a family friend said in a statement.

Further details about Hsu’s death were not immediately known.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed more than 2,300 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Miami-Dade County has the most cases in the state with 616, and there are 504 in Broward County. Monroe County has 12 positive cases of the virus.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is believed to spread mainly from person to person.

The CDC advises people to be at last 6 feet apart, as the virus can spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.