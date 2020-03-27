‘Join me in praying’ temp coronavirus hospital stays closed, Miami-Dade spokesman says

The coronavirus pandemic is also impacting an area of Tamiami Park, west of Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade County employees are building a field hospital on Friday under a large tent and they are also setting up a drive-through testing site.

Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department, said in a statement the plan is to only open if there is an overflow of patients with COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“We are preparing so that we are not scrambling at the last minute,” Diagranado wrote. “I hope you join me in praying this hospital does not open.”

Testing continues at Marlins Park in Miami’s Little Havana.

Diasgranado reported 141 drivers showed up to the site at Miami’s Little Havana on Thursday and nurses collected 230 samples for testing. The call center opens at 9 a.m. Friday to help people set up Saturday appointments.

On Thursday night, the coronavirus cases in Florida surpassed 2,400 and Miami-Dade County had the largest cluster in the state with 654 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Thursday evening report.