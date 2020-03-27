Miami man with coronavirus hospitalized in Aventura after rescue from Saint Martin

AVENTURA, Fla. – A Jet Rescue Air Ambulance arrived at Miami International Airport on Thursday with a Miami man who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Jet Rescue Air Ambulance flew to Saint-Martin, the northern French side of the Caribbean island, to pick up the man who was in isolation.

An ambulance took the man from MIA to Aventura Hospital on Thursday evening.

