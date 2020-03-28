Coronavirus cases in Florida rise to 3,198, with latest update seeing big jump in Miami-Dade
COVID-19 cases reach 869 in Miami-Dade, 631 in Broward
MIAMI – Positive cases of coronavirus continues to climb in Florida.
The Florida Department of Health is now reporting 3,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3,054 of which are Florida residents.
There have been 46 deaths linked to the virus.
A big jump has been seen in Miami-Dade County, with 869 positive tests confirmed. There have been two deaths in Miami-Dade.
Broward County has 631 cases, including 10 deaths.
There are 239 positive cases in Palm Beach County and 19 in Monroe County.
Emergency orders have been issued in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, asking residents to confine themselves to their homes.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.