Broward School District continues laptop distribution ahead of start to digital learning

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Schools officials and teachers are making sure students are ready to start online classes on Monday.

Laptop distributions took place Saturday at several locations as the county prepares to begin online-only classes for the thousands of students that remain at home due to coronavirus closures.

Saturday's pickups began at 8 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

Parents were notified of where their pickup location was either by receiving a notification link, or by clicking here.

Additional information can be found by visiting browardschools.com/coronavirus.

According to Broward Schools, over 64,000 laptops were distributed last week.

For any families who do not have internet access, Comcast is offering free service for 60 days. After that, the cost would be $9.95 per month.

Superintendent Runcie has instructed teachers and staff to be available at least three hours per school day in order to answer students' questions and concerns.

FEEDING STUDENTS

Starting on Monday, there will be 47 Broward County schools that will open to feed students.

That number jumps from just nine that were open during Spring Break.

It includes 23 elementary schools, nine middle schools and 15 high schools.

A list of all locations, as well as a map of where they are, can be found by clicking here.

All sites will be drive-thru, for the safety of families and school employees.