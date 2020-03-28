Curfew turns Wynwood into ghost town, Brickell residents turn out to ‘cheer nurses’

MIAMI – A man from a 46th floor near the SLS Brickell hotel in Miami the shouted into a megaphone: “Cheer nurses! Jackson Memorial Hospital nurses are our heroes!”

Another man took out his bongos. Others turned the lights in their apartments on and off. Some took out flashlights, candles and their cell phones.

“Show the doctors respect. They are working hard tonight,” a woman shouted from another building.

The Brickell residents made noise for about an hour. In Wynwood, the only ones in the streets were police officers. It was a ghost town.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez ordered a “disciplined” curfew during the coronavirus pandemic.