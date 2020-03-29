Employee at Broward Youth Treatment Center tests positive for coronavirus

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice confirmed that an employee at a South Florida facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the FDJJ said an employee at the Broward Youth Treatment Center was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, that employee tested positive on Friday, March 27.

That employee has been out of work for five days and will not return until "a full recovery is documented by a medical professional," per the release.

The FDJJ also stated that all staff and youth at the Broward facility are asymptomatic.

There are currently 27 youth in the program, per FDJJ.

Parents and guardians have been notified and all juveniles are being closely monitored for flu-like symptoms.

No additional juveniles are being admitted to the program, until further notice, per FDJJ.

Staff are being screened every day before entering the facility and are also being monitored for symptoms.

According to FDJJ, no visitors have been allowed inside the facility within the last 14 days.