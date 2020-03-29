Coronavirus: Annual Florida Derby held at Gulfstream Park with no fans and limited staff

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – It was announced earlier this week that Gulfstream Park would keep the races going because the horses must remain active and can’t just stay in the stables. It’s for their health.

On Saturday, the biggest racing day of the year in the state, the Florida Derby, happened with no fans in attendance.

Only essential personnel was allowed at the track, and no horse owners were there.

One trainer and two handlers were allowed, and employees had to wear face masks and gloves. The starting gate was disinfected after every race, and jockeys had to get their temperature and blood pressure taken beforehand.

Winning the derby was Tiz the Law, running away from the pack during the final stretch to claim a spot in the Kentucky Derby. The horse had the best odds to win Saturday's race, closing at 6-5.

A big surprise was second place finisher Shivaree, an 80-1 longshot heading into the race.

Already viewed as one of the best in the field, Tiz the Law may now be considered a favorite at Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Derby has already been moved into September due to the coronavirus pandemic.