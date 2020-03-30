Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida National Guard has set up a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the stadium, which first opened to first responders on March 22. The location opened to the public the following day and more than 4,300 tests have been administered at the site.

Monday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Also in attendance will be Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner and Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers.