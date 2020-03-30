Jackson Health System’s CEO tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI – Carlos Migoya, the president and chief executive officer of the Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade County, tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Migoya released a statement saying he was asymptomatic. He said he was diagnosed last week after being exposed to several people who tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said he chose to keep it private because he did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians and other workers who are in the front lines.

Nurse Araeli Buendia Ilagen, who worked for Jackson Health System for more than three decades, died of complications with COVID-19 on March 28.