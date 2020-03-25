After ‘frightening’ weeks, Jackson Health System CEO warns coronavirus crisis will ‘get worse’

MIAMI – In a letter sent to Jackson Health System employees, Carlos Migoya, the chief executive officer of Miami-Dade County’s public hospital, painted a grim picture.

He echoed the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ prognosis on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This most almost certainly get worse before it gets better,” Migoya wrote.

As the deadly respiratory illness spreads, Jackson Health System and other hospitals, he warned, “could be at great financial risk.”

Despite the $830 million bond that passed in 2013 allowing Jackson to invest in much-needed upgrades, the response to the pandemic’s impact is testing the system.

“These last few weeks have been anxious, exhausting and even frightening,” Migoya wrote, adding the outbreak was putting an "unbelievable strain on our financial foundation.”

Migoya reported the temporary cancelation of elective procedures and a reduction on local sales taxes will dramatically reduce revenue.

While nurses and doctors are dealing with shortages of protective gear, Migoya is asking employees who work in support-departments and other non-clinical roles to carry some of the burden by opting for a personal leave over the next few weeks.

“Everything that is strong about Jackson will still be here when this crisis passes,” Migoya said.