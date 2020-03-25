Coronavirus: Miami Jewish Health employee tests positive; Willow Wood has another case

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami Jewish Health is the latest South Florida facility with a coronavirus cloud, as an employee at the 412-bed facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Local 10 has learned.

Administrators at Miami Jewish Health, located at 5200 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami, were notified Tuesday. The facility employs more than 1,200 doctors, nurses and support staff, according to its website.

“We moved residents who came into contact with this individual into isolation, asked key co-workers to self-quarantine at home, and notified families and all employees,” Miami Jewish Health said.

Meanwhile, Local 10 has learned of another positive coronavirus case at the Atria Willow Wood assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, bringing the total there to 14. Three Willow Wood residents have died.

Nine residents at Willow Wood have tested negative, and four have results pending. A number of staff members remain in quarantine, and staffing agencies are being used to fill any void.

At Lincoln Manor in Hollywood, everyone coming in and out Wednesday is being administered a temperature test. An employee there tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, and two residents with symptoms were taken to the hospital Tuesday. One of those residents tested negative for the virus and returned to Lincoln Manor. The other remains hospitalized.