Nurse with Jackson Health System dies from complications due to coronavirus

MIAMI – The ongoing spread of coronavirus has claimed the life of a South Florida medical health professional.

Jackson Health System confirmed the death of nurse Araeli Buendia Llagen.

They said she died from complications of COVID-19.

Llagen worked at the hospital for nearly 33 years, according to the release.

The full statement read:

“Our Jackson Health System family is mourning the death of longtime Jackson nurse Araceli Buendia Ilagan, who recently died from complications of COVID-19. Araceli dedicated nearly 33 years of her life treating some of our most critically ill patients. During her long and storied career, she also mentored and trained other nurses, and was a champion for the profession. As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the frontlines, often putting their patients’ lives before theirs. These medical professionals – people like Araceli – are the true heroes, and we salute them all.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, Llagen was issued her license in 1982 and had been practicing since then.

She was a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), which is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization. That affiliation information is also according to the Florida DOH.

Saturday morning, the Department of Health announced that Miami-Dade County had 1,003 positive cases of coronavirus.

There are also now three deaths due to COVID-19 in Miami-Dade, according to the DOH.