Coronavirus: Feeding South Florida giveaway in Miramar hands out hundreds of meals

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A team effort is underway in Miramar to get food to those who need it most.

Layoffs due to the coronavirus mean many South Floridians won't be able to provide meals for their families.

Hunger relief organization Feeding South Florida provided all the food that was distributed Saturday, which included chicken, eggs, arugula, broccoli and apples.

The event was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but it started early, as cars began lining up around 4 a.m., causing a traffic backup in the area.

Two city commissioners, Yvette Colbourne and Maxwell Chambers, brought the volunteers who are putting the food into the back of people’s cars.

The commissioners got involved because so many residents were calling their office saying they’re out of work and having difficulty getting the items they need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think that is something that’s needed in the community now," said Colbourne. "Many people have been laid off and are either facing hard time or feel that hard times are coming up and we want to be here to support those families.”

A similar event last week fed around 500 families but that number is expected to reach 1,000 on Saturday.