Publix store undergoes deep cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Publix store in Miami-Dade County recently underwent a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokeswoman for Publix Super Markets confirmed Monday.

According to the spokeswoman, Maria Brous, the employee works at the Publix at 9420 SW 56th St.

Brous said the store “completed a disinfection-level deep cleaning in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in addition to our daily cleaning and sanitation protocols.”

“As part of Publix’s general response to COVID-19, the company has implemented a heightened disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers,” Brous said. “It has also taken in-store measures, such as suspending food demonstrations, to focus on the health and safety of its associates, customers and community.”

Publix has also limited its store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in an effort to provide more time for crews to clean the store and restock products and is installing plexiglass shields at its checkout and customer service counters.

All Publix stores open an hour earlier on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for seniors only.