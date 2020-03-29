Publix begins installing plexiglass at registers for increased safety

PLANTATION, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets are making an effort to create a safer shopping experience for everyone.

On Sunday, workers began installing plexiglass to provide a barrier between shoppers and employees.

Publix said in a statement: “We’re taking extra precautions for the well-being of our customers and associates.”

The plexiglass is being installed at registers and customer service desks, and the full project is expected to be finished within two weeks, according to Publix.

Social media has been flooded with questions regarding employees not wearing gloves or fase masks, and Publix has issued a response, many times, to concerned shoppers.

Hi there. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses. Publix continues to follow guidance from federal and state health officials. ◘Allison — PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) March 29, 2020

Publix does have signs up inside supermarkets, asking people to stay at least six feet apart. They also said they’re disinfecting what they call “high touch” surface areas even more.