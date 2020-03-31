Florida Department of Education recommends that all schools remain closed through May 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Education on Tuesday recommended that all public and private K-12 schools throughout Florida remain closed through May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This recommendation follows President Donald J. Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extension of social distancing guidelines until April 30th,” the department stated in a news release.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains -- students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida. It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom,” Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said in a statement. “Florida has superb superintendents and educators whose commitment to implementing distance learning for all of Florida’s students is unmatched. It is crucial that we keep students safe and healthy, and I will continue working with each and every district to ensure that they have all the resources necessary as we respond to COVID-19.”

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie confirmed that all schools in his district would remain closed through May 1.

The Florida Department of Education’s website has a page dedicated to best practices for distance learning, as well as hundreds of free resources for students, parents and teachers.

