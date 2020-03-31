South Florida’s online schooling is going smoother. And yes, they will be grading soon.

MIAMI, Fla. – Online learning for students in South Florida schools is going a bit more smoothly Tuesday, though some students are still reporting issues.

On Monday, as hundreds of thousands of Broward County students attempted to log on for their first day of virtual classes, Superintendent Robert Runcie said the vendor that runs the Canvas system was not prepared. About 162,000 students did log on, but that means tens of thousands were unable to.

The overload of users caused several students to have their systems move slowly, or crash entirely.

”We’ve worked very closely with the vendor and the experience that we see today is substantially better than yesterday,” Runcie said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in Miami-Dade County there were a few minor hiccups with a third-party software and its capacity. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the slowdowns only affected a small number of people.

Carvalho said that on April 6 the district will resume taking attendance and giving grades.

“So after this week of restarting the instructional continuity plan, the distance learning, it is time to bring some level of accountability,” he said. “Obviously we’re going to be working with students and parents and teachers for some degree of flexibility, but it is going to be more intense than students have had in the past.”

Both Broward and Miami-Dade returned from spring break Monday. Students in Dade had already experienced online learning before heading into break.

It’s the new reality as schools continue instruction while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Both counties provided laptops to students in need so they could log on from home.