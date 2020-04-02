Cops seek driver who hit 12-year-old with truck and kept going

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that was captured on video hitting a 12-year-old boy and just kept on driving.

Cops say the boy was playing in the street in the area of NW 14th Avenue and 42nd Street at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 2000 black Ford F-150 traveling westbound on NW 42nd Street hit him.

The boy was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives need your help identifying & locating the hit-n-run driver behind the wheel of the black 2000 Ford F150 p/u truck seen below that struck a 12 yr-old boy in the area of NW 14 Ave & 42 St on 3/31/20 at approx. 5:30pm. The victim is in critical condition. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/6Yb5H37X3r — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 2, 2020

Police say the pickup is known to frequent a convenience store in the area of NW 17th Avenue and 42nd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Police’s traffic homicide office at (305) 603-6525. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477, visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or send a text message to 274637.