Seventh resident of Atria Willow Wood adult living facility dies after contracting coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – Another resident at a Fort Lauderdale adult living facility has died due to coronavirus.

Local 10 News has learned that a seventh resident from Atria Willow Wood has died after contracting COVID-19.

A total of 20 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, seven of which have died.

Currently, eight residents who have tested positive are recovering inside the facility, which is located on West Commercial Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Those residents are in isolation, and the facility is using designated staff who are wearing full personal protective equipment while supporting the needs of those residents.