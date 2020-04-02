Resident of Hollywood assisted living facility dies from new coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A resident of the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, the facility notified residents in an email.

According to the email, relatives notified the facility that the patient, who was hospitalized on March 24, died on Wednesday.

“This resident had lived with us since 2013 and was very dear to us,” the email read.

Another resident and employee at the facility have also recently tested positive for the virus.

According to another letter sent this week to residents, the resident was admitted to a hospital on Saturday where they were tested for COVID-19.

The employee was tested for the virus by her physician.

The facility vowed to “continue working closely with local health officials in Broward County to promote a safe and healthy environment for all of our residents and team members.”