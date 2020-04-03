Positive coronavirus case confirmed at assisted living facility in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – A positive coronavirus case has been confirmed at an assisted living facility in Tamarac, Local 10 News learned on Friday.

The positive case was at HarborChase, which is located at 6855 NW 70th Ave.

There are 106 residents who currently live at the facility, all of whom are in different stages of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia.

Local 10 News has learned loved ones who have residents at the location received a robocall Thursday afternoon letting them know about the situation.

Prior to the robocall, two different families that spoke to Local 10’s Jeff Weinsier said they received texts asking if their loved ones’ funeral arraignments were in order.

HarborChase Memory Care in Tamarac. (WPLG)

According to a statement sent to Local 10 News, “No other person, staff or resident, has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“We have consistently followed the safety measures recommended by the CDC, and implemented other measures as well, as directed by our own internal task force,” the statement read.

Below is a list of measures taken provided by the facility:

• Our Tamarac community has been closed to all outside visitors since 3/13/2020.

• The following protocols are designed to keep everyone within our community safe:

o We screen all residents and associates three times every day with recommended health questions and taking temperatures

o Any resident who presents symptoms is quarantined immediately and sent for COVID-19 testing.

o We have suspended communal dining, as well as all Life Enrichment activities and events.

o All residents dine only in their rooms and will continue to do so until it is safe to resume group dining.

o Our staff performs heightened daily cleaning throughout the community, which include, but is not limited to:

▪ Wiping down and disinfecting all surfaces in the community two times per day at a minimum.

▪ High traffic areas receive additional daily cleanings and disinfection.

▪ All staff associates in the community wear special CDC recommended personal protective equipment both to protect themselves and others.

o We have a continuing staff focus on awareness which includes:

▪ Regularly repeating associate in-servicing to ensure all members know how to spot the signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 virus AND that they are stressing vigilance in all interactions with residents and with each other.

▪ Constantly re-training and observation of staff to ensure proper handwashing protocol.

o Our COVID-19 prevention protocols going forward:

▪ HarborChase of Tamarac will remain closed to all visitors and outside guests.

▪ We will continue taking every action possible to keep all of our residents and staff healthy and safe, including all those listed above.

▪ We will continue to keep our residents, their families, and our staff informed.