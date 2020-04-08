Coronavirus cases rise to 5 at Alexander Nininger State Veterans’ Nursing Home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the Alexander Nininger State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines.

According to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. R. Steven Murray, a spokesman for the Florida VA, it is the only Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ facility with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The home has 120 community beds, 56 rooms with two beds and eight private rooms. As of Tuesday, there were five military veterans who tested positive for COVID-19.

“All were tested and diagnosed following hospitalization over the past several days -- in one case, several weeks,” Murray said in a statement. “We continue to monitor their progress and are in communications with their doctors and families.”

The department is investigating if there are more people infected. Murray said 41 tests were administered to residents and staff members, and another 50 tests will be administered this week.

“The initial tests were conducted of residents and staff near where the residents who tested positive were residing,” Murray said.

The department contracted a company to perform continual cleaning and face masks are now required for everyone at the home. Murray also said there weren’t any shortages of personal protective equipment at the nursing home.

“If there’s a resident displaying symptoms, the staff dons a higher level of PPE, including N95 mask, face shield, and protective gown,” Murray said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Broward County had 2,358 cases confirmed and 32 of them were in Pembroke Pines, according to the Florida Department of Health. COVID-19 has been the cause of death for 58 people in Broward.