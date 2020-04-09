International travelers from Coral Princess stranded

MIAMI, Fla. – Some international travelers from the cruise ship Coral Princess are stranded in Miami after finding out they are not allowed to go back to their home countries because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Coral Princess cruise ship was expected to leave Port Miami at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but that departure is now delayed as the international passengers have nowhere to go.

Local hotels also said they would not house travelers from the cruise ship.

The cruise line said 545 guests disembarked Coral Princess on Sunday and another 139 left Monday. As of Wednesday, 90 international passengers remained aboard the ship.

(This is a developing story.)