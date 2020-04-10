Cleveland Clinic patient technician fears she infected sons with COVID-19

WESTON, Fla. – A Cleveland Clinic patient technician, who suffers from asthma, tested positive for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. She was isolated at home on Thursday.

Marjorie Surin, 44, said her son Jackson Herisse took her to the hospital on Tuesday after she started to feel ill while working on Monday in Weston.

“I stayed at work ... I didn’t want want to give up on my patients,” Surin said in tears. "I was there to do my job so I worked until my shift was over.”

Herisse, who is struggling with a persistent cough, was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Surin, a single mother, said she fears she might have also infected her other son and daughter.

Herisse said Broward Imperial Point Hospital refused to admit his siblings after determining their symptoms were not severe enough.

“My mother knew the risk of taking care of the positive cover-19 patients, but she was afraid to quit her job like her employees because she is the only provider for me and my sibling,” Herisse wrote in a a GoFundMe page he set up to benefit his mom. “She is so used to taking care of others and us her children that she completely forgot about her health.”