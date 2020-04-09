Longtime South Florida doctor dies from coronavirus complications

KENDALL, Fla. – The health care world has lost another doctor due to complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Luis Caldera-Nieves, a gynecologist for more than 25 years who practiced in the UHealth Kendall location, died Wednesday.

“Our UHealth and Jackson health systems grieve the loss of our esteemed and beloved colleague, who is survived by his wife and six adult children,” the University of Miami Health System said in a statement. “These are extremely challenging times and both UHealth and Jackson remain grateful to all health care employees and frontline workers during this pandemic.”

Caldera-Nieves served in the Air Force before joining UM and “spearheading the department’s service in south Miami-Dade and becoming an experienced obstetrician who provided the full spectrum of care in women’s health,” according to the hospital.

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico, native attended medical school at the University of Puerto Rico and did his residency at San Juan Bautista Medical Center in Caguas.

A doctor who knew Caldera-Nieves called the news devastating and described him as an awesome guy — always happy, helpful and dedicated.

