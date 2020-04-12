Two people shot, teenager one of the victims
Police said 16 year old was sitting outside apartment building
NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE, Fla. – A shooting in northwest Miami Dade left two people injured Saturday night.
Miami-Dade police said one victim is possibly a 16-year-old who was sitting outside of an apartment building on Northwest 21st Avenue and 66th Street when the shooting occurred.
Both victims were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
