Attorney for BSO Deputies Association president to discuss forthcoming lawsuit

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney for BSO Deputies Association President Jeff Bell is holding a news conference Monday to discuss a forthcoming lawsuit following Bell’s suspension from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Bell was suspended with pay last week over what the BSO said in a statement was related to an internal affairs investigation regarding “violations of BSO policies and procedures.”

“He will be afforded all protections and due process rights afforded under the law and consistent with BSO policies. Otherwise, the agency will not comment on pending internal affairs investigation,” the statement read.

Bell’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, however blasted Sheriff Gregory Tony for suspending the union president, who he said was simply “trying to make sure our deputies have personal protection equipment” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“To suspend someone when they are looking out for first responders is against the law, reprehensible and actionable,” Schwartzreich said in a statement last week. “Jeff was exercising his first amendment rights as a whistleblower. He was acting in the best interest of his deputies, first responders and the community as a whole.”

The International Union of Police Associations also called out the sheriff in an open letter Sunday.

“This brazen display of power abuse is unbecoming of any law enforcement leader,” the letter stated. “Deputy Bell has been trying to meet with you privately over mutual concerns for more than a year, without success. Your actions clearly illustrate your complete disregard for any input from the representatives of the men you are supposed to lead. You have not, at any time, offered to sit down with the elected leader of these men and women to seek their input or their concerns.”

Tony lashed out at Bell at a news conference last Tuesday, saying his department has personal protective equipment for all employees.

“From the time-frame of Feb. 1 to April 6, we have dispersed over 25,263 N95 masks to our first responders,” he said.

According to the sheriff, 44,773 surgical masks were also dispersed, as well as more than 4,100 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The sheriff said his department has spent more than $1.3 million to get the equipment needed to face this crisis.