Chief suggests deputy’s COVID-19 death linked to being gay, officers report

DAVIE, Fla. – Disturbing allegations by Davie Police officers have led to Police Chief Dale Engle being placed on administrative leave. Officers claimed that the police chief suggested that a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s death from COVID-19 was somehow linked to his sexuality.

Mike Tucker, chief of staff of the Florida Fraternal Order of Police, sent a letter to the Davie town manager, which brought up an incident involving Engle. Tucker’s letter said on Tuesday that officers and service aides who expressed worry about the virus were sent to a back parking lot. Here, Engle "allegedly berated them, and yelled about a '...backstory’ which proclaimed that Deputy Shannon Bennett contracted and died from the virus because he was a "homosexual who attended homosexual ‘sexual’ events.”

“This obviously was shocking to the members that were present, who are right now looking for reassurance. . . who were looking for guidance,” said Tucker.

Saturday night, a statement from Davie's Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack confirmed that Engle had been placed on leave.

“As of April 11, 2020, Police Chief Dale Engle was placed on Administrative leave pending further review of allegations brought forward by the Fraternal Order of Police. The allegations will be investigated in accordance with the Town’s Equal Employment Opportunity compliance policy by outside counsel. The Town will have no further comment until the investigation is completed to protect the integrity of all involved.”

Tucker said if the allegations are true, "it's obviously extremely disturbing."

Bennett, 39, was beloved by his community and by the kids where he was a school resource officer in Deerfield Beach.

He’s believed to be the first law enforcement officer in Florida to die from the virus. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said he died “in the line of duty.”

“For any reference to be made to the tragic passing of one of our brothers at the Broward Sheriff’s Office is , if true, is absolutely not only unacceptable but is just shameful. And it’s not indicative of the professionals of the Town of Davie that we know,” said Tucker.

Officials said that Engle does deserve due process and there will be an investigation.