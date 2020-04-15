Another Winter Party Festival attendee dies of coronavirus in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Thom Carr, a classical pianist who also worked as a real estate agent died of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, his family said on Wednesday. He was 67.

Carr, who lived in Fort Lauderdale, attended the annual Winter Party Festival held during the coronavirus pandemic in March. As the virus attacked his lungs, he received convalescent plasma therapy, which relies on blood donations from survivors who have antibodies, a relative said.

Carr released his album “Broadway & Beyond” with 23 piano solos in 2014. Kathy Parsons reviewed the album form Mainly Piano writing, “Carr obviously has some spectacular playing chops.”