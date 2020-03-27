In fight for his life, coronavirus patient gets dialysis in Fort Lauderdale

Dr. J. Heider’s husband, Thom Carr, is fighting for his life at Holy Cross Hospital on Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Carr, 67, suffered from minor kidney issues, but he was otherwise healthy. Heider was surprised when Carr was diagnosed with COVID-19, the deadly respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“They’re not allowing anyone into the hospital,” Heider said. “I’m not allowed to hold his hand and tell him how much I love him.”

Carr is among the many patients who are having to make life or death decisions while dealing with the infectious disease during the pandemic.

Carr decided to isolate after he started to feel ill. On Monday, the symptoms worsened. Despite this, he and his doctors decided to go through with dialysis on Friday.

“We know that he may not survive it," Heider said. “But we know that without it, there’s no chance, so even a five percent chance is what we’re hoping for."