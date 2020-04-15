More coronavirus tests now available at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will now be able to test 750 people per day, an increase from 400, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

Tests at that site ran out within two hours Monday and Tuesday, the first days with no age restrictions.

Testing at Hard Rock Stadium begins daily at 9 a.m. and runs until the test capacity is reached. To be tested, people need to have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. People with underlying health conditions and all healthcare workers and first responders are also eligible.

It’s a first-come, first-served site with no reservations necessary, so lines of cars have been showing up hours before opening.

All adults must bring a picture ID, and once you’re onsite, its a two-step process. You get prescreened before you get tested by a member of the national guard.

As of Tuesday, the Hard Rock Stadium site had administered 12,049 sample collections since operations began there March 23, according to the Florida National Guard.

