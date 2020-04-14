Coronavirus testing packed as age restrictions removed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With the age criteria lifted at the Hard Rock Stadium COVID-19 testing site, officials anticipated a busy week — and they’re getting just that.

The line was cut off at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday when the day’s capacity of 400 tests had been administered. On Monday, that cutoff happened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Cars lined up hours before testing began at 9 a.m. Anyone with symptoms can now get tested at this location regardless of age. Previously, testing had been limited to those 65 or older.

People who have been exposed to someone who tested positive are also eligible to be tested here, as are those with underlying health conditions, plus all healthcare workers and first responders.

Testing at Hard Rock Stadium is on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no appointment necessary. So, if you want to get a test here, you’re advised to come hours in advance.

Once you’re on-site, its a two-step process. You get prescreened before you get tested by a member of the national guard.

The age restriction for the drive-thru test site at Amelia Earhart Park in northwest Miami-Dade County has also been loosened to people 18 and older if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Appointments are needed at that site and can be made by calling 305-268-4319.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade officials have launched a new at-home testing initiative. Mayor Carlos Giménez says the service is aimed mainly at the county’s older, homebound population and will be performed by firefighters wearing protective gear.

“Our county’s new home testing program is starting for seniors and citizens with disabilities who are 18 and older experiencing symptoms,” Giménez said. “This program is countywide except for the City of Miami, which has its own testing program.”

ALSO SEE: Map shows drive-through testing locations in Florida