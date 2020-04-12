Feds giving management of Hard Rock COVID-19 testing site over to state

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Scientists and medical experts have been saying that the only way to be sure that the coronavirus is being contained is by mass testing.

Thousands of tests have been completed so far across South Florida, but on Easter Sunday, the only one that was open was at Hard Rock Stadium.

Officials planned to issue a total of 250 COVID-19 tests, the last day before the criteria for testing is expanded. The site, which until now had been run by the federal government, will start being managed by the State of Florida.

As part of the changes, state officials plan to allow anyone with symptoms, regardless of age, to be tested.

Previously, that was limited to those age 65 or older.

[RELATED: Map of Drive Through Testing Locations]

All healthcare workers and first responders will still be welcome, as well as so anyone whose had close contact with an infected individual, regardless of symptoms.

Officials said no appointments will be needed in order to be tested.

The testing site at Hard Rock Stadium is one of four testing sites across South Florida that received assistance from the Florida National Guard.

As of Saturday, more than 11,000 tests had been conducted at the Miami Gardens site.

At Marlins Park in the City of Miami, over 3,900 tests have been performed, while more than 1,300 people were tested at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

The site with the most conducted tests is CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, with more than 11,300 tests administered.