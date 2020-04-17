2 assisted living facility residents in Broward die of coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two residents of the Five Star Premier Residences of Hollywood in Broward County died of COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by the new coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the assisted living facility on Thursday, the two residents were hospitalized at Memorial Regional Hospital. The facility reported April 2 a resident died of COVID-19.

Four other COVID-19 patients who live at the facility at 2480 N. Park Rd. remain hospitalized and three employees who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were in quarantine.

“Only one of those three had direct contact with residents,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement. “If a resident was in prolonged contact with the affected team member, they and their families have already been notified.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, 23 people who either lived or worked at a long-term care facility in Broward County have died of COVID-19. About 30% of the cases related to these facilities in Florida are in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.