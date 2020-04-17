Fort Lauderdale mayor extends coronavirus orders until May 1st

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis issued an emergency declaration on Thursday extending the orders related to the coronavirus pandemic through May 1st.

The orders encourage people to stay home, practice social distancing and avoid gathering at public beaches and parks. Trantalis released a statement asking the community to work together to fight COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“While many people may be getting restless and growing weary, now is not the time to become complacent,” Trantalis said. “We must remain vigilant and continue to limit social interaction until the rate of infection declines.”

Not until then, he said, will officials begin to make plans for how to reopen parts of the city.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 782 COVID-19 cases in Fort Lauderdale as of Thursday night. The city is the fourth in the state with the most confirmed cases.

