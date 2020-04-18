Recently retired Seminole Police Officer dies of coronavirus

WESTON, Fla. – A recently retired Seminole Police Officer has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the department announced Saturday.

Officer Calvin 'Cal' Harrison was 76 years old.

He died late Friday night at Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Weston.

Officer Harrison had been in the hospital since March 27 to receive treatments and care for COVID-19.

He worked in law enforcement since 1978."Cal spent over 28 years with the Seminole Tribe and was well-known in the Seminole community and in law enforcement circles," said William Latchford, Executive Director for Public Safety of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. “He was always a survivor, but sadly, he couldn’t survive the coronavirus.”

According to Seminole Police, in 1995 Harrison survived after being shot in the head by a rape suspect during a search of a Hollywood home.

The suspect was later convicted of rape and shooting Officer Harrison in the left temple with a .38 caliber gun at point blank range.

Harrison was released from the hospital nine days after the shooting.

He retired on Feb. 25 of this year.

Harrison is survived by two sons, Calvin and James Harrison, and his brother, David Harrison.