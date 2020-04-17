Gov. Ron DeSantis announces 2 walk-up testing sites in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a coronavirus briefing Friday morning at the Urban League of Broward County, at which time he announced the implementation of two COVID-19 testing sites that will now take walk-up patients.

The testing locations will be at Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach, which opened Friday, and at Sam Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale, which opens Saturday. Each site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients will be given a face covering when arriving to the site and will be kept 6 feet apart from each other while they wait to be tested.

The governor said people can call 954-412-7300 to request an appointment or they can just show up.

Each site will conduct 200 tests a day for the time being.

DeSantis said he is hoping to implement walk-up testing at some sites in Miami-Dade County, as well.