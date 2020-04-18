Food distribution site at Tropical Park provides for over 700 South Florida families

MIAMI – Another food distribution was held Saturday morning, with volunteers filling up trunks with much-needed food for South Florida families.

Feeding South Florida is at it again, providing meals to more than 700 families in need on Saturday morning.

A new food distribution site at Tropical Park had hundreds of cars in line before sunrise.

The food is provided on a first come, first served basis,

Cars move through with windows up and trunks open, as the sites aim to help those in need while practicing healthy habits and social distancing.

An estimated week's supply of food is what is handed out, including fresh produce, milk, eggs and other shelf stable items.

As unemployment numbers climb across South Florida, the demand for food giveaway spots is still increasing.

The Tropical Park site will begin opening every Tuesday at 9 a.m. as needed, and as long as food is available.