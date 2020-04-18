Family of marathon runner fighting coronavirus in Miramar searches for survivor’s plasma

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Julio Bracho is a marathon runner. He is now in the toughest race of his life and he needs help to finish it. The 77-year-old father remains hospitalized after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Bracho remained on a ventilator at Memorial Hospital Miramar on Friday night. His daughter Jessica Bracho said he has been there for a month. She is hoping plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient can provide him with an immune system boost, so he can survive.

“Even when they intubated him, he had a nurse, you know they were so great that she held his hand when he was being sedated and doing all that for us because we couldn’t be there,” Jessica Bracho said.

OneBlood is in search of blood plasma with COVID-19 antibodies. (Local 10 News)

Damien Reynolds is helping the Bracho family to find a plasma donor

“The donor would need to have tested positive for it in the beginning, or would have to have the test result from an antibody test showing that it has the antibodies,” Reynolds said.

Jessica Bracho said there are many more patients like his father who need plasma, so they are asking everyone who can to donate their plasma. For more information about how to reach the Bracho family, e-mail HeroesforJulio@gmail.com.

Blood plasma requirements (Local 10 News)