South Florida man in medically induced coma due to coronavirus will receive possible life saving treatment

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida man that was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting coronavirus is receiving an experimental treatment that could save his life.

"My husband is running out of options," said Nikki Ermatinger. "His prognosis is not good at this time."

For the past two weeks, Tim Ermatinger has been receiving treatment at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation after the 71-year-old began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

After checking himself in, it didn’t take doctors long to learn he was infected with COVID-19.

"He was having more and more trouble breathing," Nikki said, explaining that doctors have tried a number of things to help him recover.

But when nothing seemed to be working, Nikki suggested a new experimental treatment, allowed by the FDA, in which a recovered patient's plasma is used to treat someone still fighting the virus.

Nikki said the hospital initially turned away the idea, citing limitations on who can donate, and when. On Tuesday, things changed though, and the hospital decided to move forward with the treatment.

"I told them, I absolutely positively want them to try this plasma, and I will do whatever it takes to make it happen," she said.

Westside Regional Hospital releasing a statement Tuesday, that read in part:

“The ability to provide convalescent plasma as a treatment option depends on donor blood supply. We are pleased to partner with OneBlood Blood Donors to help increase the supply of plasma in area hospitals, so we can provide this treatment option for patients with COVID-19.”

Nikki told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that while she is trying to remain optimistic that the treatment will work, she is still concerned with how her husband will react to it.