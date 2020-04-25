Candidates for Broward County Sheriff take part in virtual forum

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Candidates running for Broward County Sheriff took part in a digital forum Friday evening. The forum was hosted by Ted Victor of The Broward Social Network.

Victor said he surpassed the 100 participant level of Zoom and since he had so much interest he needed to stream the forum on social media channels Twitter and Facebook.

All candidates were to receive equal time for introductions and were given the same questions to answer.

Victor had asked for questions from the community in advance and said he had received more than 100.

Candidates who were expected to participate in the live video virtual forum were:

H. Wayne Clark (R), Joseph M. Goldner (R), Raymond L. Hicks (R), Willie Jones (D), Al Pollock (D), Andrew Maurice Smalling (D), Santiago C. Vazquez Jr. (D), Charles Whatley (NPA). Candidate Eugene Steel (R) called in to participate.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (D) also took part. Israel was ousted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who replaced him with current BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony. Israel wants his old job back.

Tony was not present at the forum. We’re told he could not attend due to an unforeseen emergency.