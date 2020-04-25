Gov. Ron DeSantis wants your input on how to reopen Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to reopen the state, and he's asking for input from residents.

On Saturday, the Reopen Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal.

The task force is looking for feedback from residents, calling it a critical component of a final report that it plans to prepare for DeSantis.

The portal can be found by clicking here.

Feedback may be submitted on any topic related to the reopening of the state, including, but not limited to, small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, construction, recreation and sports.

A Quinnipiac poll from earlier this week found that three out of every for Floridians (76% of registered voters) does not want the state to be reopened until medical experts say it is safe to do so.