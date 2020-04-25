Troopers investigating nasty crash that killed 3 people on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A horrific crash on I-95 left traffic a mess early Saturday morning in Broward County.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of the Griffin Road exit.

Investigators from Florida Highway Patrol worked throughout the early morning, trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the crash which left two vehicles badly damaged and burnt.

According to FHP, three people died in the wreck after an SUV and sedan collided at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers have not provided any information about the victims.