Miami Beach closes South Pointe Park after public fails to follow rules

Published: May 4, 2020, 11:28 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:42 am

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach has reclosed South Pointe Park after many people failed to follow the rules put in place last week after some parks reopened, authorities said.

The park will remain closed until further notice.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the majority of warnings to people over the weekend regarding non-compliance with the city’s orders occurred at South Pointe Park.

Below is a citywide summary of warnings issued by park rangers:

Friday, May 1

2,068 verbal face cover warnings

148 social distancing warnings

275 guests asked to leave parks after closing time

Saturday, May 2

2,829 verbal face cover warnings

117 social distancing warnings

587 guests asked to leave parks after closing

Sunday, May 3

2,432 verbal face cover warnings

213 social distancing warnings

473 guests asked to leave parks after closing

Below is a list of the other parks in Miami Beach that remain closed:

· 20 Street Pocket Park

· 35 Street/Pancoast Park

· 82 Street Skate Park

· Beachview Park

· Collins Canal Park

· Indian Beach Park

· LaGorce Park

· Pride Park

· Scott Rakow Youth Center

· South Pointe Park

· Washington Dog Park

· Washington Park Annex

All City of Miami Beach volleyball and basketball courts are also closed.

At open parks, pedestrian trails are one-way, as marked, and groups of 10 people or more are strictly prohibited.

People must stay at least 6 feet apart and must wear face coverings at all times. Park use is also encouraged to be less than two hours.

Click here for more information about Miami Beach parks.